New Haven plays Boston College on 3-game win streak

New Haven Chargers (5-4) at Boston College Eagles (4-5)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Chargers take on Boston College.

The Eagles are 3-2 in home games. Boston College has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Chargers are 1-2 in road games. New Haven ranks seventh in the NEC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Pasha averaging 4.6.

Boston College is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 42.9% New Haven allows to opponents. New Haven has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Payne is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.2 points. Donald Hand Jr. is shooting 32.3% and averaging 15.0 points.

Najimi George is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Chargers, while averaging 10.9 points. Jabri Fitzpatrick is averaging 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

