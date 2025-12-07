New Haven Chargers take on the Yale Bulldogs on 3-game slide

Yale Bulldogs (3-7) at New Haven Chargers (2-6) West Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Haven aims…

Yale Bulldogs (3-7) at New Haven Chargers (2-6)

West Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven aims to end its three-game slide when the Chargers play Yale.

The Chargers have gone 2-3 at home. New Haven ranks second in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.4 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 in road games. Yale ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 29.4 rebounds per game led by Kiley Capstraw averaging 6.1.

New Haven is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Yale allows to opponents. Yale averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game New Haven allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindsay Hogan is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Chargers. Addisen Sulikowski is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Ciniya Moore is averaging 15.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Luisa Vydrova is averaging 11.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

