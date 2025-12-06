New Haven Chargers face the Boston College Eagles, seek 4th straight victory

New Haven Chargers (5-4) at Boston College Eagles (4-5) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -18.5; over/under…

New Haven Chargers (5-4) at Boston College Eagles (4-5)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -18.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Chargers take on Boston College.

The Eagles are 3-2 on their home court. Boston College scores 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Chargers are 1-2 on the road. New Haven ranks seventh in the NEC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Pasha averaging 4.6.

Boston College is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 42.9% New Haven allows to opponents. New Haven averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Boston College gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Fred Payne is averaging 12.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 39.2%.

Jabri Fitzpatrick is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.0 points for the Chargers. Pasha is averaging 10.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

