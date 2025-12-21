New Hampshire visits Saint Louis, aims to end road skid

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-7) at Saint Louis Billikens (10-1) St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -31.5;…

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-7) at Saint Louis Billikens (10-1)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -31.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hits the road against Saint Louis looking to stop its six-game road losing streak.

The Billikens are 8-0 on their home court. Saint Louis is the A-10 leader with 40.8 rebounds per game led by Dion Brown averaging 6.9.

The Wildcats are 0-6 on the road. New Hampshire has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Louis averages 92.8 points, 22.5 more per game than the 70.3 New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Saint Louis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Green is shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 12.6 points. Brown is shooting 66.3% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Belal El Shakery is averaging 11.5 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jack Graham is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 9-1, averaging 92.9 points, 39.7 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.