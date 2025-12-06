New Hampshire visits No. 22 Louisville after Roberts’ 20-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (3-6) at Louisville Cardinals (7-3, 1-0 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22…

New Hampshire Wildcats (3-6) at Louisville Cardinals (7-3, 1-0 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Louisville faces New Hampshire after Tajianna Roberts scored 20 points in Louisville’s 79-77 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Cardinals have gone 5-2 in home games. Louisville leads the ACC with 80.8 points and is shooting 46.0%.

The Wildcats have gone 0-6 away from home. New Hampshire is eighth in the America East with 28.9 rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Lavoie averaging 4.4.

Louisville averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.2 per game New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 62.4 points per game, 3.7 more than the 58.7 Louisville allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Cardinals. Laura Ziegler is averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 42.9%.

Eva DeChent is shooting 47.2% and averaging 19.1 points for the Wildcats. Lavoie is averaging 9.9 points.

