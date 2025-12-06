New Hampshire hosts Bhesania and Boston University

Boston University Terriers (4-5) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-7) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers…

Boston University Terriers (4-5) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-7)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays New Hampshire after Andrew Bhesania scored 23 points in Boston University’s 104-57 victory over the VSU-Johnson Badgers.

The Wildcats are 2-1 in home games. New Hampshire is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Terriers are 1-4 on the road. Boston University is sixth in the Patriot League allowing 74.9 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

New Hampshire is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game New Hampshire gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Belal El Shakery is shooting 36.3% and averaging 11.7 points for the Wildcats. Davide Poser is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Michael McNair is shooting 54.8% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 15.8 points. Chance Gladden is averaging 12.2 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

