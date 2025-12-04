New Hampshire faces Merrimack, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Merrimack Warriors (3-4) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-6) Durham, New Hampshire; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire aims…

Merrimack Warriors (3-4) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-6)

Durham, New Hampshire; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire aims to end its three-game slide when the Wildcats take on Merrimack.

The Wildcats are 2-0 in home games. New Hampshire is sixth in the America East with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Lavoie averaging 4.1.

The Warriors are 1-3 in road games. Merrimack is the best team in the MAAC scoring 12.6 fast break points per game.

New Hampshire averages 62.1 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 70.1 Merrimack gives up. Merrimack has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eva DeChent is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Lavoie is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Mia Fiore is averaging 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Warriors. Lydia Melaschenko is averaging 9.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

