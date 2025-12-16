New Hampshire faces Cent. Conn. St., looks to break road skid

New Hampshire Wildcats (3-7) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-9) New Britain, Connecticut; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Hampshire Wildcats (3-7) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-9)

New Britain, Connecticut; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits Cent. Conn. St. looking to end its seven-game road losing streak.

The Blue Devils have gone 0-3 at home. Cent. Conn. St. averages 16.7 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 0-7 on the road. New Hampshire is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cent. Conn. St. is shooting 31.1% from the field this season, 12.4 percentage points lower than the 43.5% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire averages 60.5 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 72.3 Cent. Conn. St. gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyah Lewis is shooting 30.8% and averaging 12.3 points for the Blue Devils. Lucia Noin is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Eva DeChent is averaging 17.9 points and 2.5 steals for the Wildcats. Elizabeth Lavoie is averaging 9.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

