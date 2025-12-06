Nevada Wolf Pack play the McNeese Cowgirls

McNeese Cowgirls (5-3) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (4-5) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada squares off against…

McNeese Cowgirls (5-3) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (4-5)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada squares off against McNeese in Tempe, Arizona.

The Wolf Pack are 4-5 in non-conference play. Nevada has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cowgirls have a 5-3 record in non-conference play. McNeese is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Nevada is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 39.8% McNeese allows to opponents. McNeese has shot at a 38.2% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Nevada have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Ramos is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging six points. Skylar Durley is shooting 34.0% and averaging 9.9 points.

Arianna Patton is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Cowgirls. Dakota Howard is averaging 9.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

