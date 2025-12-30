Nevada visits Boise State on 4-game road slide

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-8, 0-2 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-2 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-8, 0-2 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-2 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hits the road against Boise State looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Broncos are 7-0 in home games. Boise State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolf Pack are 0-2 against MWC opponents. Nevada is 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Boise State scores 71.0 points, 13.0 more per game than the 58.0 Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Boise State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum Thompson is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ahrray Young is scoring 9.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Wolf Pack. Skylar Durley is averaging 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 34.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 52.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.