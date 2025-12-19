Nevada hosts Boise State following Fielder’s 22-point showing

Boise State Broncos (8-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-3) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces…

Boise State Broncos (8-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-3)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces Nevada after Drew Fielder scored 22 points in Boise State’s 68-67 win over the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Wolf Pack are 6-1 on their home court. Nevada averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Broncos are 1-0 on the road. Boise State averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Nevada’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Nevada allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Camper Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Tayshawn Comer is averaging 15.4 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Andrews is averaging 11.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Broncos. Fielder is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.