Nevada hosts Bargesser and Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (9-2) at Nevada Wolf Pack (4-6)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State faces Nevada after Lexus Bargesser scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 69-52 victory over the San Francisco Dons.

The Wolf Pack have gone 4-0 at home. Nevada allows 57.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Rams are 3-0 on the road. Colorado State averages 9.5 turnovers per game and is 8-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Nevada’s average of 2.4 made 3-pointers per game is 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Colorado State allows. Colorado State has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahrray Young is scoring 9.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Wolf Pack. Skylar Durley is averaging 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 32.7%.

Bargesser is averaging 17.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Rams. McKenna Murphy is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.