Nevada faces Pacific, aims to end home skid

Pacific Tigers (4-5) at Nevada Wolf Pack (4-6) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on Pacific…

Pacific Tigers (4-5) at Nevada Wolf Pack (4-6)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on Pacific looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Wolf Pack have gone 4-0 in home games. Nevada gives up 57.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-2 on the road. Pacific is eighth in the WCC scoring 63.3 points per game and is shooting 40.1%.

Nevada is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 38.8% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Ramos is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 5.3 points. Ahrray Young is shooting 42.1% and averaging 9.7 points.

Winner Bartholomew is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Sydney Ward is averaging 10.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.