Nevada faces Colorado State following Comer’s 24-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-3, 1-0 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (9-3, 0-1 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays Colorado State after Tayshawn Comer scored 24 points in Nevada’s 81-66 win against the Boise State Broncos.

The Rams are 6-1 in home games. Colorado State is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Wolf Pack are 1-0 in MWC play. Nevada ranks fourth in the MWC shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

Colorado State makes 52.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Nevada’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Colorado State has given up to its opponents (45.5%).

The Rams and Wolf Pack face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carey Booth is averaging 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Rams. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Corey Camper Jr. is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 15.9 points. Comer is shooting 44.0% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

