Nestor, North Texas Mean Green take on the Florida Atlantic Owls

North Texas Mean Green (6-6) at Florida Atlantic Owls (6-6) Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Haley…

North Texas Mean Green (6-6) at Florida Atlantic Owls (6-6)

Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Haley Walker and Florida Atlantic host Megan Nestor and North Texas in AAC play.

The Owls are 3-3 in home games. Florida Atlantic is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.4 turnovers per game.

The Mean Green are 1-1 on the road. North Texas ranks eighth in college basketball with 15.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nestor averaging 4.7.

Florida Atlantic is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 37.8% North Texas allows to opponents. North Texas has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vivian Onugha is averaging 9.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Owls. Destyne Jackson is averaging eight points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Nestor is averaging 12.2 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Mean Green. Aysia Proctor is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 58.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Mean Green: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.