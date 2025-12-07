Nemeiksa’s 12 points, 10 rebounds help Hawaii beat Cal State Fullerton 69-59

HONOLULU (AP) — Gytis Nemeiksa had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Harry Rouhliadeff also scored 12 points, and Hawaii beat…

HONOLULU (AP) — Gytis Nemeiksa had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Harry Rouhliadeff also scored 12 points, and Hawaii beat Cal State Fullerton 69-59 on Saturday night.

Isaac Finlinson added 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting and Aaron Hunkin-Claytor scored 10 for Hawaii (8-2, 2-0 Big West Conference). Isaac Johnson had eight points, five rebounds and three blocks.

Landon Seaman scored 17 points and Bryce Cofield 16 and for Cal State Fullerton (3-6, 0-2). Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro added 10 points.

Hunkin-Claytor made back-to-back layups to make it 4-2 less than two minutes into the game and Hawaii led the rest of the way. Rouhliadeff scored nine first-half points for the Rainbow Warriors, who led 39-25 at the intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

