Nelson’s 32 lead Denver past Northern Colorado 86-79

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Zane Nelson’s 32 points led Denver over Northern Colorado 86-79 on Saturday.

Nelson added three steals for the Pioneers (7-7). Jeremiah Burke scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor and added eight rebounds. Logan Kinsey had 14 points and shot 6 of 6 from the field.

The Bears (9-3) were led in scoring by Brock Wisne, who finished with 27 points, six rebounds and four assists. Ring Nyeri added 15 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Northern Colorado. Ariik Mawien had 13 points and six rebounds.

