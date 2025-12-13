Nelson leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Northern Illinois after 20-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-7) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-4, 3-0 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-7) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-4, 3-0 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays Northern Illinois after Alana Nelson scored 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 70-60 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Mastodons are 5-0 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 66.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Huskies are 1-5 on the road. Northern Illinois gives up 68.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.8 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 56.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 64.4 Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 17 points for the Mastodons. Jordan Reid is averaging 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

Emilie Sorensen averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc. Nevaeh Wingate is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.