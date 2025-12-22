Nelson leads Denver against Tulsa

Denver Pioneers (7-7) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-1) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -18.5;…

Denver Pioneers (7-7) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-1)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -18.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Tulsa after Zane Nelson scored 32 points in Denver’s 86-79 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-0 on their home court. Tulsa is 9-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pioneers have gone 3-5 away from home. Denver is seventh in the Summit League with 29.9 rebounds per game led by Gabe Oldham averaging 6.4.

Tulsa scores 89.3 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 84.9 Denver allows. Denver has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylen Riley is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Miles Barnstable is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carson Johnson is averaging 17.5 points for the Pioneers. Jeremiah Burke is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 9-1, averaging 89.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 88.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points.

