Neely scores 24 as UNC Greensboro takes down William Peace 90-62

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Justin Neely scored 24 points as UNC Greensboro beat William Peace 90-62 on Friday.

Neely added 11 rebounds for the Spartans (3-8). KJ Younger scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Valentino Pinedo had 11 points and finished 5 of 9 from the floor.

Elijah Cathcart led the Pacers in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Chuks Ezeonu added 10 points for William Peace. Tyler Whitehurst also put up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

