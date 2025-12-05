Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Penn State Lady Lions, aim for 9th straight victory

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-0) at Penn State Lady Lions (6-1) University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska seeks…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-0) at Penn State Lady Lions (6-1)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska seeks to extend its eight-game win streak with a victory over Penn State.

The Lady Lions are 4-0 on their home court. Penn State is 5-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cornhuskers play their first true road game after going 8-0 to start the season. Nebraska ranks ninth in college basketball with 20.5 assists per game led by Callin Hake averaging 4.6.

Penn State makes 51.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.8 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Nebraska has shot at a 54.0% clip from the field this season, 13.2 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

The Lady Lions and Cornhuskers face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gracie Merkle is scoring 23.0 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Lady Lions. Kiyomi McMiller is averaging 20.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 45.9%.

Britt Prince is averaging 21.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Cornhuskers. Jessica Petrie is averaging 12.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

