Ndjonga, Canisius Golden Griffins to visit Bland, Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-4) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-4) Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryan…

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-4) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-4)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Ndjonga and Canisius visit Brent Bland and Saint Peter’s on Friday.

The Peacocks have gone 2-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s ranks second in the MAAC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by J’Quan Ewing averaging 2.0.

The Golden Griffins are 0-3 in road games. Canisius ranks ninth in the MAAC with 20.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Evbagharu averaging 4.1.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Saint Peter’s gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bland is shooting 42.3% and averaging 17.3 points for the Peacocks. Adetokunbo Bakare is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Kahlil Singleton is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 11.4 points. Ndjonga is averaging 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.