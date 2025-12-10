NCAA: Former San Francisco player gave betting info to friend

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA said that a former University of San Francisco basketball player gave information about his statistics…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA said that a former University of San Francisco basketball player gave information about his statistics in upcoming games to a player at another school who was betting on his performances.

The NCAA said Wednesday it had reached a negotiated settlement in the case with Marcus Williams based on information the organization had discovered in an investigation of former Fresno State player Mykell Robinson. Williams has no eligibility remaining in college.

The NCAA said phone records showed that Williams gave information to Robinson nine times to bet on him exceeding various totals set in his games in the 2024-25 season.

The NCAA also said that Williams provided false or misleading information in an interview with enforcement staff in March.

Williams’ agent, Paolo Zamorano, told ESPN that his client has never bet on a college basketball game or his own performance.

“Marcus regrets that he responded with confidence when a friend and former AAU teammate reached out to him about published betting lines for his stats (over/unders) on various games, but he certainly never told anyone to bet on his under(s) or told anyone to bet against his team,” Zamorano said in a statement to ESPN.

“Unfortunately, Marcus did not appreciate the seriousness of the interactions with his friend and former AAU teammate and he would like to apologize to the University of San Francisco for this negative attention,” Zamorano added.

Robinson had previously had his eligibility revoked by the NCAA for his bets.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.