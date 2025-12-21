NC State Wolfpack and the Ole Miss Rebels square off in Greensboro, North Carolina

Ole Miss Rebels (7-4) vs. NC State Wolfpack (8-4) Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack…

Ole Miss Rebels (7-4) vs. NC State Wolfpack (8-4)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces Ole Miss at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Wolfpack have an 8-4 record against non-conference oppponents. NC State averages 89.3 points while outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game.

The Rebels are 7-4 in non-conference play. Ole Miss is 0-1 in one-possession games.

NC State averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quadir Copeland is averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Wolfpack. Darrion Williams is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Malik Dia is averaging 14.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Rebels. Travis Perry is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 86.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

