NC State faces UNC Asheville following Copeland’s 22-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-4) at NC State Wolfpack (5-3)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -26.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces UNC Asheville after Quadir Copeland scored 22 points in NC State’s 83-73 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Wolfpack have gone 4-0 in home games. NC State is seventh in the ACC with 16.4 assists per game led by Copeland averaging 4.5.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-3 away from home. UNC Asheville is eighth in the Big South with 29.0 rebounds per game led by Toyaz Solomon averaging 6.4.

NC State averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 6.1 per game UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Copeland is averaging 14.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 62.7%.

Justin Wright is averaging 17.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Solomon is averaging 16.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.