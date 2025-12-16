Natt leads Sam Houston against Oregon State after 22-point performance

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-3) at Oregon State Beavers (6-5) Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes…

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-3) at Oregon State Beavers (6-5)

Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on Oregon State after Kashie Natt scored 22 points in Sam Houston’s 82-70 victory over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Beavers are 6-1 on their home court. Oregon State is eighth in the WCC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Lake averaging 5.0.

The Bearkats are 1-3 on the road. Sam Houston is fifth in the CUSA with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Natt averaging 4.9.

Oregon State’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oregon State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Lake is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Natt is shooting 47.9% and averaging 11.4 points for the Bearkats. Isaiah Manning is averaging 11.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

