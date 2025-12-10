Natsvlishvili scores 17, North Dakota downs Crown (MN) 89-43

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — George Natsvlishvili had 17 points in North Dakota’s 89-43 victory against Crown (MN) on Wednesday.…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — George Natsvlishvili had 17 points in North Dakota’s 89-43 victory against Crown (MN) on Wednesday.

Natsvlishvili also contributed six rebounds and four steals for the Fighting Hawks (4-8). Zach Kraft added 11 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc, and grabbed six rebounds. Greyson Uelmen went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Polars were led in scoring by Colby Deluce, who finished with 14 points. Ian Mcfaggen added seven points for Crown, and Joe Sullivan recorded six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

