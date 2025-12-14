N.C. A&T visits Georgia following Woolfolk’s 20-point showing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-5) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (10-0) Athens, Georgia; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-5) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (10-0)

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts N.C. A&T after Mia Woolfolk scored 20 points in Georgia’s 80-60 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Lady Bulldogs are 6-0 in home games. Georgia is 9-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Aggies have gone 1-3 away from home. N.C. A&T is ninth in the CAA giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

Georgia makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). N.C. A&T averages 7.5 more points per game (58.9) than Georgia allows to opponents (51.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Carnegie is shooting 49.2% and averaging 17.9 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Chaniya Clark is averaging 11.6 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies. D’Mya Tucker is averaging 10.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

