Howard Bison (5-5) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-3)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on Howard in Durham, North Carolina.

The Aggies are 4-3 in non-conference play. N.C. A&T is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Bison have a 5-5 record in non-conference games. Howard is the top team in the MEAC scoring 16.1 fast break points per game.

N.C. A&T is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Howard allows to opponents. Howard has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of N.C. A&T have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Walker is shooting 53.4% and averaging 19.3 points for the Aggies. Lureon Walker is averaging 20.5 points.

Bryce Harris is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Bison. Alex Cotton is averaging 10.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

