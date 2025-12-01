N.C. A&T plays North Carolina Central on 3-game road skid

North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-4) at North Carolina Central Eagles (1-6) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-4) at North Carolina Central Eagles (1-6)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T will look to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Aggies visit North Carolina Central.

The Eagles have gone 1-3 at home. North Carolina Central is third in the MEAC with 11.6 assists per game led by Najah Lane averaging 4.3.

The Aggies are 0-3 in road games. N.C. A&T ranks second in the CAA with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Chaniya Clark averaging 5.5.

North Carolina Central’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T’s 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than North Carolina Central has allowed to its opponents (38.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aysia Hinton averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Morgan Callahan is shooting 32.9% and averaging 9.7 points.

Clark is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Aggies. D’Mya Tucker is averaging 8.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.