N.C. A&T plays Charlotte after Walker’s 22-point showing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-2) at Charlotte 49ers (3-5)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on Charlotte after Lewis Walker scored 22 points in N.C. A&T’s 90-74 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The 49ers have gone 3-1 in home games. Charlotte averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Aggies are 1-2 on the road. N.C. A&T ranks seventh in the CAA shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Charlotte is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Charlotte allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Bradford is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the 49ers. Anton Bonke is averaging 11.6 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 66.1%.

Walker is averaging 20.6 points and six rebounds for the Aggies. Lureon Walker is averaging 23.0 points.

