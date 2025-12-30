N.C. A&T hosts Northeastern after Francis’ 23-point performance

Northeastern Huskies (4-8, 0-1 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-5, 0-1 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (4-8, 0-1 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-5, 0-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays N.C. A&T after Ty Francis scored 23 points in Northeastern’s 103-91 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Aggies have gone 4-1 in home games. N.C. A&T averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 0-1 against CAA opponents. Northeastern gives up 78.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

N.C. A&T’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 75.0 points per game, 1.2 more than the 73.8 N.C. A&T allows.

The Aggies and Huskies match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Walker is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Trent Middleton is averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Youri Fritz is shooting 62.2% and averaging 12.0 points for the Huskies. William Kermoury is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

