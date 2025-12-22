Myles Stute, Mike Sharavjamts guide South Carolina past South Carolina State 95-70

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Myles Stute and Mike Sharavjamts both scored 15 points to propel South Carolina to a 95-70…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Myles Stute and Mike Sharavjamts both scored 15 points to propel South Carolina to a 95-70 victory over South Carolina State on Monday.

Stute made 4 of 7 shots with three 3-pointers, adding seven rebounds for the Gamecocks (8-4), who improve to 7-1 at home. Sharavjamts sank 5 of 6 shots and all five of his free throws as South Carolina made 31 of 36 at the foul line.

Reserves Grant Polk and Elijah Strong both had 13 points and Kobe Knox scored 11 and handed out five assists for South Carolina.

Jayden Johnson had 23 points on 10-for-15 shooting with two 3-pointers and six assists for the Bulldogs (1-13), now 0-11 on the road after notching their first victory last time out. Noah Treadwell made five 3-pointers and scored 17, while James Morrow added 13 points before fouling out.

Stute sank a 3-pointer to give South Carolina a 30-19 lead — its largest of the first half — with 7:20 remaining. Johnson hit a jumper to cut it to 36-31 four minutes later, but Polk hit two 3-pointers to ignite a 10-2 run and the Gamecocks led 46-33 at halftime.

The Bulldogs got no closer than 11 after the break.

Up next

South Carolina: Hosts Albany on Dec. 30.

South Carolina State: At No. 20 Tennessee on Dec. 30.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.