Myles Colvin scores career-high 33 to propel Wake Forest to 111-73 romp over Queens University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Myles Colvin scored 26 of his career-high 33 points in the first half and Wake Forest…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Myles Colvin scored 26 of his career-high 33 points in the first half and Wake Forest rolled to a 111-73 victory over Queens University on Sunday.

Colvin made 11 of 13 shots from the floor, including 7 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Demon Deacons (8-3), who are to 6-1 at home. He added eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Omaha Biliew had 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting with four 3-pointers, and Nate Calmese scored 15 on 5-for-7 shooting with three 3s. Juke Harris made all seven of his free throws and scored 14.

Chris Ashby had 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting from beyond the arc to lead the Royals (5-6), who fell to 0-5 on the road. Avantae Parker scored 14, making all six of his shots and both of his free throws.

Colvin hit a 3-pointer to give Wake Forest a 13-11 lead and the Demon Deacons never trailed after the first 3:12 in building a 57-39 lead at halftime.

Wake Forest shot 62% overall — 36 for 58 — and made 17 of 33 from 3-point range. The Demon Deacons went 22 for 24 at the free-throw line (92%).

The Royals shot 44%, made 12 of 38 from distance (32%) and 11 of 15 foul shots.

Wake Forest turned 13 Queens turnovers into 24 points.

Up next

Wake Forest: Hosts Longwood on Saturday.

Queens University: At No. 17 Arkansas on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.