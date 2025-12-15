Live Radio
Myers scores 19, Western Kentucky defeats NAIA’s Campbellsville 102-59

The Associated Press

December 15, 2025, 11:07 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Myers’ 19 points helped Western Kentucky defeat NAIA member Campbellsville 102-59 on Monday night.

Myers also had eight rebounds for the Hilltoppers (7-3). Armelo Boone totaled 18 points and eight rebounds. Louie Semona hit four 3-pointers and scored 16.

Ra Briggs finished with 11 points for the Tigers. Dalton Kramer added nine points.

Western Kentucky took the lead for good with 14:01 left in the first half. The score was 54-28 at halftime, with Myers racking up 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

