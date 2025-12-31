Murray State takes road win streak into matchup with UIC

Murray State Racers (11-3, 3-0 MVC) at UIC Flames (5-8, 0-2 MVC) Chicago; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray…

Murray State Racers (11-3, 3-0 MVC) at UIC Flames (5-8, 0-2 MVC)

Chicago; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hits the road against UIC trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Flames have gone 3-2 at home. UIC scores 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Racers are 3-0 against conference opponents. Murray State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

UIC averages 77.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 78.3 Murray State allows. Murray State has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Johnson is averaging 13.6 points for the Flames. Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mason Miller is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 8.2 points. Javon Jackson is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Racers: 8-2, averaging 86.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

