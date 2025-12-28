Murray State hosts Southern Illinois after Domon’s 20-point outing

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-7, 0-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (10-3, 2-0 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-7, 0-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (10-3, 2-0 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays Southern Illinois after Roman Domon scored 20 points in Murray State’s 85-79 victory against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Racers have gone 6-0 at home. Murray State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Salukis are 0-2 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Murray State averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 78.8 points per game, 0.7 more than the 78.1 Murray State allows.

The Racers and Salukis meet Monday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Jackson is averaging 16.2 points for the Racers. Fredrick King is averaging 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

Drew Steffe is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 9.6 points. Quel’Ron House is shooting 49.6% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 8-2, averaging 87.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Salukis: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.