Murray State hosts Morehead State after Jackson’s 24-point game

Morehead State Eagles (3-5) at Murray State Racers (5-3) Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays…

Morehead State Eagles (3-5) at Murray State Racers (5-3)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays Morehead State after Javon Jackson scored 24 points in Murray State’s 96-95 win against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Racers are 3-0 in home games. Murray State averages 89.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-5 in road games. Morehead State leads the OVC with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jon Carroll averaging 3.6.

Murray State scores 89.4 points, 6.8 more per game than the 82.6 Morehead State gives up. Morehead State has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is shooting 40.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Racers. Brayden Shorter is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

George Marshall is averaging 12.4 points for the Eagles. Davion Cunningham is averaging 12.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.