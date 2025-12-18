Murray State hosts Drake after Taylor’s 23-point game

Drake Bulldogs (6-5) at Murray State Racers (8-3) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -6.5; over/under…

Drake Bulldogs (6-5) at Murray State Racers (8-3)

Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -6.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Drake after Layne Taylor scored 23 points in Murray State’s 115-100 win against the Akron Zips.

The Racers have gone 5-0 at home. Murray State is fifth in the MVC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Fredrick King averaging 5.2.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 on the road. Drake ranks fifth in the MVC with 15.6 assists per game led by Jalen Quinn averaging 4.0.

Murray State makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Drake has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Drake averages 80.9 points per game, 2.4 more than the 78.5 Murray State gives up.

The Racers and Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Jackson is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Racers. King is averaging 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 71.2% over the last 10 games.

Quinn is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Okku Federiko is averaging 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 7-3, averaging 91.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.