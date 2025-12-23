Murauskas’ 20 points help Saint Mary’s beat Northern Iowa 63-58

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas had 20 points and seven rebounds, Mikey Lewis scored 17 points, and Saint Mary’s…

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas had 20 points and seven rebounds, Mikey Lewis scored 17 points, and Saint Mary’s beat Northern Iowa 63-58 on Monday night.

Saint Mary’s (11-2) shot just 32% (17 of 52) from the field, 4 of 20 from behind the arc, but made 25 of 27 (93%) from the free-throw line.

Trey Campbell led Northern Iowa (9-3) with 18 points. Tristan Smith, Leon Bond III and Ismael Diouf scored 10 points apiece. The Panthers hit 3 of 5 from the foul line.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.