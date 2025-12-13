Muntu scores 22, Tennessee Tech takes down Bethel (TN) 101-69

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Muntu’s 22 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Bethel (TN) 101-69 on Saturday. Muntu added five…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Muntu’s 22 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Bethel (TN) 101-69 on Saturday.

Muntu added five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-6). Dani Pounds scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. C.J. McPherson had 12 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Wildcats were led in scoring by Alonzo Rhodes Jr., who finished with 10 points. Bethel also got 10 points and six steals from Joe Wimberly, and Isiah Darden had eight points.

