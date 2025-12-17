Muntu leads Tennessee Tech against Southeast Missouri State after 22-point outing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-6) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-6) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-6) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-6)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech plays Southeast Missouri State after Brandon Muntu scored 22 points in Tennessee Tech’s 101-69 win over the Bethel (TN) Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles are 3-1 on their home court. Tennessee Tech has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Redhawks are 1-4 on the road. Southeast Missouri State is sixth in the OVC with 13.6 assists per game led by BJ Ward averaging 4.3.

Tennessee Tech averages 80.8 points, 5.2 more per game than the 75.6 Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 78.5 points per game, 0.6 more than the 77.9 Tennessee Tech allows.

The Golden Eagles and Redhawks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Pounds is shooting 56.8% and averaging 12.3 points for the Golden Eagles. Muntu is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marqueas Bell is averaging 10.2 points for the Redhawks. Braxton Stacker is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.