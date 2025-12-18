Muntu and Tennessee Tech host Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-6) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-6) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-6) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-6)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -2.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts Southeast Missouri State after Brandon Muntu scored 22 points in Tennessee Tech’s 101-69 win over the Bethel (TN) Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-1 in home games. Tennessee Tech scores 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Redhawks are 1-4 on the road. Southeast Missouri State ranks seventh in the OVC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Marqueas Bell averaging 3.8.

Tennessee Tech is shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 46.4% Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents. Southeast Missouri State averages 78.5 points per game, 0.6 more than the 77.9 Tennessee Tech allows to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Redhawks square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Pounds is averaging 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Mekhi Cameron is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Luke Almodovar is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 13.5 points. Braxton Stacker is averaging 14.3 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

