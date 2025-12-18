Live Radio
Munoz scores 22, Grambling downs Norfolk State 80-68

The Associated Press

December 18, 2025, 11:05 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Antonio Munoz’s 22 points helped Grambling defeat Norfolk State 80-68 on Thursday night.

Munoz added five rebounds for the Tigers (4-6). Rickey Ballard shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to add 19 points. Jamil Muttilib finished with 13 points for the Tigers, who snapped a five-game slide.

The Spartans (4-8) were led by Elijah Jamison, who finished with 26 points, six rebounds and two steals. Devon Ellis added 12 points and seven rebounds for Norfolk State. Anthony McComb III finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

