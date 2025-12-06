Mosquera’s 21 lead Le Moyne past Binghamton 78-63

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Trent Mosquera scored 21 points as Le Moyne beat Binghamton 78-63 on Saturday. Mosquera shot 6…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Trent Mosquera scored 21 points as Le Moyne beat Binghamton 78-63 on Saturday.

Mosquera shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Dolphins (5-5). Shilo Jackson added 14 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line while he also had 10 rebounds. Deng Garang shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Bryson Wilson led the Bearcats (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, four assists, two steals and three blocks. Demetrius Lilley added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Binghamton. Jackson Benigni also put up 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

