Morehead State visits Southern Indiana after Habib’s 21-point showing

Morehead State Eagles (4-7, 1-0 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-8, 0-1 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (4-7, 1-0 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-8, 0-1 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces Morehead State after Ismail Habib scored 21 points in Southern Indiana’s 77-62 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 2-2 in home games. Southern Indiana ranks eighth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 77.6 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Eagles have gone 1-0 against OVC opponents. Morehead State averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Southern Indiana is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Southern Indiana gives up.

The Screaming Eagles and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Habib is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Cardell Bailey is averaging 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Josiah LeGree is averaging 9.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Eagles. George Marshall is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

