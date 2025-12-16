Morehead State knocks off Little Rock 78-64

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — George Marshall scored 17 points as Morehead State beat Little Rock 78-64 on Tuesday night in…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — George Marshall scored 17 points as Morehead State beat Little Rock 78-64 on Tuesday night in an Ohio Valley Conference opener.

Marshall also had six rebounds for the Eagles (4-7, 1-0). Chase Dawson scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Tyonne Farrell finished with 11 points.

Tuongthach Gatkek finished with 17 points, six rebounds and seven steals for the Trojans (2-9, 0-1). Little Rock also got 13 points and two blocks from Kachi Nzeh. Johnathan Lawson also had 12 points, five assists and two steals. The loss was the Trojans’ seventh in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

