Morehead State hosts Little Rock following Wallace’s 23-point game

Little Rock Trojans (2-8) at Morehead State Eagles (3-7) Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces…

Little Rock Trojans (2-8) at Morehead State Eagles (3-7)

Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces Morehead State after Cameron Wallace scored 23 points in Little Rock’s 90-58 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Eagles are 2-0 on their home court. Morehead State is third in the OVC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jon Carroll averaging 3.0.

The Trojans are 1-7 on the road. Little Rock gives up 79.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.6 points per game.

Morehead State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Morehead State gives up.

The Eagles and Trojans match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Cunningham is shooting 36.1% and averaging 12.0 points for the Eagles. George Marshall is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Johnathan Lawson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Trojans. Wallace is averaging 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

