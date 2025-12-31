Morehead State faces Lindenwood following LeGree’s 20-point game

Morehead State Eagles (6-7, 2-0 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-5, 2-0 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (6-7, 2-0 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-5, 2-0 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Lindenwood after Josiah LeGree scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 115-65 victory against the Alice Lloyd Eagles.

The Lions have gone 5-0 in home games. Lindenwood is second in the OVC in rebounding averaging 37.7 rebounds. Jadis Jones leads the Lions with 7.6 boards.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is seventh in the OVC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jon Carroll averaging 3.8.

Lindenwood scores 83.1 points, 5.1 more per game than the 78.0 Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Lindenwood gives up.

The Lions and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Cooper is averaging 7.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Jones is averaging 15.9 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 62.6% over the past 10 games.

Davion Cunningham is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Eagles. LeGree is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.