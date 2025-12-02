Moore’s 21 lead Loyola Chicago over Central Michigan 83-72

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Moore’s 21 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat Central Michigan 83-72 on Tuesday. Moore shot 5 for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Moore’s 21 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat Central Michigan 83-72 on Tuesday.

Moore shot 5 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 10 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Ramblers (2-7). Miles Rubin scored 16 points (7-of-9 shooting) and added seven rebounds. Kymany Houinsou shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Ramblers snapped a seven-game skid.

Rodney Johnson Jr. led the Chippewas (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Nathan Claerbaut added 14 points and six rebounds for Central Michigan. Phat Phat Brooks had 11 points and six assists.

Kayde Dotson scored 10 points in the first half and Loyola Chicago went into the break trailing 39-31. Moore’s 16-point second half helped Loyola Chicago finish off the 11-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

